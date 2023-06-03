Steve Spagnuolo impressed with new Chiefs defenders Charles Omenihu, Drue Tranquill

The Kansas City Chiefs invested heavily in veteran defenders during free agency, and to hear longtime coordinator Steve Spagnuolo tell it, dividends are set to be paid.

Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and linebacker Drue Tranquill are set to play major roles for the team in 2023. So far at OTAs, they’ve looked the part according to Spagnuolo, who updated reporters about their progress in meshing with his unit

“They’re doing a great job,” Spagnuolo said. “They’re terrific, both of those guys are pros, real intelligent football players (and I’m) really happy with what they’ve done to this point and where they’re at. I’m glad we got them. I just think both of those guys elevate their positions and I think that gives us a lot.

“We’ll see how we work them all in, it’s going to take a little while for that but right now. (But) from what I’ve seen, Drue’s made a lot of plays. You know, for a lineman in these practices, we can’t finish. You’ve got to stay away from the quarterback, and you know, they pull up so it’s a little bit tougher to tell there but (I) love they way both of those guys operate.”

Practice sessions in June are hardly indicative of guaranteed success during the NFL’s grueling 17-game schedule, Spagnuolo’s words are sure to be heartening for Chiefs fans eager to see the team’s newest talent in action.

Less than two months stand between the Kansas City faithful and open practices during training camp, and if the coordinator is to be believed, both Omenihu and Tranquill should be able to put on a show in St. Joe later this summer.

