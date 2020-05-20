The Dolphins signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah as a free agent in March and that move likely helped set the stage for their decision to release Taco Charlton in April.

Ogbah, who had 5.5 sacks in 10 games last year, came to Miami from Kansas City and the Chiefs filled the opening in their defensive end group by signing Charlton as a free agent earlier this month. On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said that he hopes the move to Kansas City serves Charlton as well as it did Ogbah.

“We were really fortunate last year when we got Emmanuel Ogbah. He surfaced in the system, played good football and now he’s at Miami. Emmanuel and I have talked about this a lot and a change of scenery for him was really good. So, I think the hope, certainly, is that maybe Taco can do the same thing,” Spagnuolo said, via the team’s website.

Spagnuolo admitted that not being able to work with Charlton in person leaves them with “a long way to go” before they’ll know what kind of role Charlton can play with the team, but he can count on Frank Clark lending a hand with the process once they can get to work.

Steve Spagnuolo hopes change of scenery does Taco Charlton some good