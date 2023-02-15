Steve Spagnuolo is fine with not getting a second chance to be a head coach

The coordinators of the team that lost the Super Bowl ended up with one hell of a consolation prize — they got head-coaching jobs. The coordinators of the team that won the Super Bowl didn’t.

But at least offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy got an interview. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who designed a game plan that limited the run and forced the Eagles to throw, hasn’t had his name come up for a second chance.

Appearing Tuesday with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, Spagnuolo was asked about the disparity between the opportunities afforded to Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and not to Bieniemy and Spagnuolo.

“It’s an interesting question,” Spagnuolo told Gelb. “Would I like the opportunity again? Yeah. I mean, it’s a prideful business and, you know, I think the second time around is always better for a lot of people. It’s been proven. Would I like another chance? Yes. But I’m happy for those other guys.

“Jonathan Gannon was with us with the Rams. He was a pro scout for us at the time, so I’m happy for him. And I wish all those guys luck. And I do know this: I’ve got a really good job. God has blessed me with the experiences I’ve had, and if it’s in God’s plans me to be a head coach down the road, I will be. It won’t have anything to do with anything else. And if that happens, I’ll be happy. And if not, I’m very content with what I’m doing now.”

The problem for Spagnulo is that things didn’t go well for him during his time with the Rams. He went 10-38 over three seasons, with 7-10 as the pimento loaf between the moldy bread of 1-15 and 2-14.

It’s hard to know how much of the blame should land on Spagnuolo, given that the Rams seemed to be more intent on laying the foundation to move to L.A. at the time than winning. Regardless, his record is what it is — and Spagnuolo has yet to parlay his efforts with the Kansas City defense into a second chance to be a head coach.

Plenty of former head coaches can’t even get a sniff. The problem is that, ultimately, there are too many potentially qualified candidates and not enough jobs.

Steve Spagnuolo is fine with not getting a second chance to be a head coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk