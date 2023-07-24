Steve Spagnuolo expects Charles Omenihu to play ‘multiple positions’ in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has managed to coach his unit to two Super Bowl titles since joining the team in 2019. The addition of Charles Omenihu to his squad’s front four in free agency raised the stakes for the seasoned coordinator, who is currently dealing with the absence of star pass rusher Chris Jones as training camp gets underway.

When asked about his expectations for Omenihu after Monday’s practice, Spagnuolo made it clear that the pass rusher’s versatility on the defensive front will be of the utmost importance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, [I expect him] to play multiple positions, inside and outside,” Spagnuolo explained to reporters after practice. “He did that in San Francisco, so we like that kind of flexibility. Be stern in the run game. My expectations right now for him quite frankly is to learn the system. That’s step number one and then let his natural ability take over after that.”

Omenihu should be a quick study in Spagnuolo’s system, which seemed to be simplified last season after Kansas City added several young defenders in the 2022 NFL draft. If Jones doesn’t return to the Chiefs in the coming weeks, expect Omenihu to be temporarily thrust into his position as Spagnuolo feels out his newest lineman’s skillset.

More News!

Rashee Rice, L'Jarius Sneed stayed after Tuesday's practice to greet fans

WR Skyy Moore feeling comfortable in second year at Chiefs training camp

Travis Kelce comments on Chiefs' receivers, Kadarius Toney's injury

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire