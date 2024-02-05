Steve Spagnuolo on Brock Purdy: 'He's for real'
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, "He's for real."
The Niners have invested a into their defensive line, but that group has struggled in the playoffs. The Super Bowl would be a good time to right the ship.
The only thing that matters is that the 49ers can absolutely win the Super Bowl with Purdy as their quarterback — partly due to him, partly due to the surrounding pieces.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will have many storylines, including the host city itself.
For the first time since Spagnuolo took over in 2019, the Chiefs have a truly stifling defense.
Aiyuik made a wild play in a huge moment with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is officially set.
Scoring against the Chiefs is far easier said than done, but if there is ever going to be a player up for this task (not named Mahomes), it’s Jackson.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
Purdy continues to bust narratives about him, including his perceived inability to lead a comeback. Now his naysayers will have dig for something new in their arsenal of slights.
In the wake of his dad's departure, Steve is headed across the country.
It’s extremely hard to reach the Super Bowl multiple times without being a rockstar head coach. Reid eventually broke through and Shanahan has that same capability.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
