Steve Smith's must-watch individual matchup in Vikings-Falcons 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Steve Smith's must-watch individual matchup in Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Steve Smith's must-watch individual matchup in Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons 'NFL Total Access'
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Steve Smith apologized for reacting badly to Jerry Jeudy reacting badly to his apology.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Vikings probably won't be trading anyone before the deadline.
Kirk Cousins threw for nearly 400 yards while leading the Vikings past San Francisco on Monday night.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues Sunday.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
Van Jefferson will get a fresh start with the Falcons after seeing very little playing time with the Rams in 2023.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
A couple NFL Week 5 late window games are coming down to the wire.
The Vikings are getting some much-needed help at quarterback.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Victor Wembanyama enjoyed his first Halloween since entering the NBA and picked the the perfect first costume.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
The heavyweight was reportedly driving 136 mph in a 50 zone.
The longtime coach showed he still has plenty of fire in responding to a disgruntled fan Monday. But Clemson's issues run deep and it's fair to wonder if Swinney still has the chip on his shoulder that got him this far.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!