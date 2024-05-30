Steve Smith Sr. working with Giants’ wide receivers at OTAs

Retired NFL great Steve Smith — whose 14,731 receiving yards is the eight-most in league history — was at the New York Giants’ OTA session on Thursday handing out pointers to Big Blue’s young receiving corps.

“He’s here. He came in. He’s been here last year. We have a good relationship with him, Joe and I. He’s coming out watching practice. I think he’s a good sounding board for some of the young guys, particularly some of the young receivers,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters. “So he’ll be here a couple of days. We have a good relationship with Steve. Joe, obviously at Carolina, and I’ve known him. I have a lot of respect for his game, how he’s played. We had him last year too.

“We have some young receivers. Again, he’s played a long time, been very successful. We have a good relationship with him. So happy to have him.”

Smith, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who played the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, goes way back with Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who began his NFL career in 2001 with the Panthers.

After his retirement in 2016, Smith became an analyst for the NFL Network and has worked in broadcasting since on various platforms.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire