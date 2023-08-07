Steve Smith Sr. tours new Jaguars practice facility
NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. tours new Jacksonville Jaguars practice facility.
NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. tours new Jacksonville Jaguars practice facility.
Travis Etienne posted 1,125 rushing yards in his de facto rookie year.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
The Jaguars had a strong finish to last season.
Kevin Maxen is now the first openly gay male coach in the NFL.
Engram's deal is worth a reported $24 million guaranteed and leaves just three franchise-tagged players remaining who have not signed multi-year deals.
The first preseason game of the NFL season was watched by millions.
Bryson DeChambeau, who faded from the headlines in recent years, came roaring back with a magnificent round this weekend.
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the AFC's projected starters at football's most important position.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
England survives an upset bid while Australia leaves no doubt in its win.
The AAC was hit hard by realignment, but Tulane returns to defend its crown. Can the Green Wave repeat? Or will SMU or a newcomer like UTSA rise to the top?
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.
Every piece of the East Coast super-team is purposeful from 1 to 11. Though some believed the three new pieces meant Ionescu would need to shoot less, her ability to hit from deep is critical to New York’s success.
The Dallas Wings debuted the new jerseys Sunday against the Chicago Sky.
Emotion began to grip Rapinoe an hour after the USWNT's 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Sweden as she reflected on her career in a chilly post-match interview zone.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Peddy was in "good spirits" after an elbow to the head appeared to leave her unconscious.
The Dutch dominated possession in the first round of the knockout stage.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
"I thought the transfer window, I thought the portal was closed. Oh, that's just for the student-athletes."