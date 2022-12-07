Steve Smith Sr. thinks Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore needs more touches

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. thinks the Kansas City Chiefs need to do a better job of getting second-round pick Skyy Moore involved on offense.

In Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Moore’s offensive snap share was again on the decline as JuJu Smith-Schuster’s snap total rose in his second week back from a concussion. Moore played just 23 offensive snaps, which was his lowest total since Week 10. The rookie wasn’t targeted once during the game. He did have one carry that went for 12 yards, but that was his lone touch of the day.

Smith Sr. recorded a clip for Underdog Fantasy shared on TikTok this past Monday where he’s swooning over the rookie receiver.

“Skyy Moore, the Kansas City Chiefs are saying that they’re no longer going to put him on punt return,” Smith said. “Skyy Moore drops this punt return because he takes his eyes off. So he gets it, but he’s peeking. Every punt returner does it. But coaches, they don’t get on him, they didn’t cuss him out. But look at this route right here, little, small little route. He should be down, but all of the sudden gets going. He’s staggering, falling, gets hit and the hit actually allows him to get his balance.”

Smith Sr. is a big fan of what Moore is able to get done in the open field too, pointing out how he was able to get some extra yards on a play against the Rams back in Week 12.

“Bro, I’m telling you, when Skyy Moore gets it all together, he’s going to be trouble,” Smith said.

Perhaps the Chiefs should take a page out of the future Hall of Famer’s playbook here and make a concerted effort to get Moore some more opportunities on offense. It seems like it could be an especially prudent strategy with Mecole Hardman and potentially Kadarius Toney still dealing with injuries.

