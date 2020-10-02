Steve Smith Sr. rips into ‘oinking’ Gregg Williams for Jets’ ‘BS’ defense

The Jets fell short in a lot of areas in their 37-28 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night, but it was their lack of discipline that repeatedly cost them throughout the game.

New York was flagged for 11 penalties against Denver, including six personal fouls on Gregg Williams’ defense. Broncos coach Vic Fangio was so frustrated with the Jets’ antics that he decided to bypass his customary postgame handshake with Adam Gase and told his players to follow suit in order to avoid any potential confrontation.

Despite Fangio’s actions, the harshest criticism of New York’s reckless play came courtesy of NFL Network’s Steve Smith Sr., who pulled no punches when talking about Williams and the way he operates.

“What I’m talking about is straight Gregg Williams,” Smith Sr. said. “Wherever he goes, the nonsense follows. That’s how he runs his defense and that’s how he does it, straight up. I’m not saying you have to believe me. I’m saying I’m willing to put myself out there and call a spade a spade. That’s what he’s done. That’s who he is. That’s what he preaches.

“That’s what he wants his players on defense to be. … His defense is about that BS. That’s how he coaches them. That’s how he influences them.”

A longtime Panthers receiver, Smith Sr. played plenty against the Saints during their Bountygate Era, which Williams was at the center of. That gives his words credence considering his first-hand experience and conversations with Williams about the way his defenses play.

“Until something changes, I see it for what it is,” Smith Sr. said. “If it smells like a pig, it looks like a pig, and it’s oinking? Then guess what, my friend, it’s a pig.”

Six personal foul penalties in a single game are simply inexcusable. The Jets weren’t necessarily going head hunting throughout the night, but DL Steve McLendon hitting Broncos QB Brett Rypien late and with the crown of his helmet at the end of the game is partly what prompted Fangio to direct his team straight to the locker room. The Jets’ lack of discipline falls squarely on the shoulders of their defensive coordinator.

New York’s defense was supposed to be its strongest unit in 2020. Instead, it has arguably been its weakest link. There’s still time for Williams to get his group back on track, but either way, he’ll have a lot of answering to do for the reckless way the Jets played in Week 4.