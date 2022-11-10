Steve Smith Sr. reacts to Colts' hire of interim HC Jeff Saturday

Yahoo Sports Videos

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss the Colts’ firing of head coach Frank Reich, and hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Austin gives his perspective as a player on how an in-season coaching change can disrupt a locker room. A.E. shares his thoughts on Jim Irsay’s decision to passover the numerous head coach candidates throughout the league for someone who’s never been a coach of any kind in the NFL. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.