Steve Smith Sr. reacts to Colts' hire of interim HC Jeff Saturday
NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. reacts to Indianapolis Colts' hire of interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly discusses the team's coaching changes.
Micah Parsons joined Jerry Jones in trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas; more on McCarthy's return to Lambeau, top plays so far. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Unbelievable. Miraculous. These are words the Bears used to describe Justin Fields' play against the Dolphins. It's a credit to the Bears' process we are at this point, but they aren't taking a victory lap. Far from it.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss the Colts’ firing of head coach Frank Reich, and hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Austin gives his perspective as a player on how an in-season coaching change can disrupt a locker room. A.E. shares his thoughts on Jim Irsay’s decision to passover the numerous head coach candidates throughout the league for someone who’s never been a coach of any kind in the NFL. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.
This would be a huge flip if it happens
Who are the experts siding with for tonight's matchup between the Panthers and Falcons?
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Thursday was a strange day for the Raiders.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Raiders sure looking like their packing it in for this season with the moves the past few days.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers.
Check out the updated injury report for Sunday's game in Munich between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
The Seahawks are off to a great start. The Buccaneers? Not so much.