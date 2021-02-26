Steve Smith Sr. lays out dream offseason for the Carolina Panthers
NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. lays out his dream scenario for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Also, Cowboys make a 2020 top 10 list, HBO possibilities, and the futures of Randy Gregory, Jaylon Smith, and third-string RB Rico Dowdle.
Williams missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.
Will Brady's knee impact his preparation for next season?
The Miami Open announced Thursday its acceptance list for the upcoming 2021 tournament, and the biggest news is that 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is among the players listed.
Twenty20 specialist Mohammad Hafeez has declined a central contract offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer in category C for 2020-21, the cricket board said Wednesday. “While I am disappointed, I fully respect his decision,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to giving Tom Brady a contract extension. General manager Jason Licht reiterated Wednesday that the Super Bowl champions would like to keep the 43-year-old quarterback in uniform for as long as Brady wants to play. Licht declined to characterize any conversations the team’s had about that prospect.
Jimmy Butler went to the foul line in the final moments of the fourth quarter Wednesday night, talking and smiling the entire time. There's a lot for Butler and the Miami Heat to be happy about right now. Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Miami, Duncan Robinson added 17 points and Goran Dragic scored 15 in his return from an ankle injury.
Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals on Thursday after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts. The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8), 7-5. Gauff has won five straight matches in Adelaide, including two in qualifying, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open.
The Miami Dolphins awarded boxing champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez with a team jersey during his first visit to Hard Rock Stadium on Monday afternoon.
"I think Tiger can walk again. I think Tiger can play golf again and return to the Tour," the golf pro turned surgeon Dr. Bill Mallon told us.
Any deal signed by Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is going to come with record-setting numbers.
The best way for the negotiations with the team to end is for the star quarterback to play a bigger role.
The fatigued Lakers are struggling without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder as evidenced by a fourth consecutive loss in a blowout at Utah.
He led the Tigers’ defensive line in tackles for loss in 2019 before missing all of last season.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will consider trades to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, his agent said.
The Clippers filed a motion at Los Angeles County Superior Court last week to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes in December.
The Lakers suffer their worst defeat of the season in a 114-89 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges in the car crash that left him with serious injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Wednesday, as the golf great recovered from extensive surgery to repair his fractured right leg and shattered ankle. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle he was driving on Tuesday morning. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous when the luxury SUV he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest.
The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker died in an apparent drowning accident near his home in Brazil, authorities said Thursday. José Agostinho Becker, who was 57, drowned after going for a swim on Wednesday on his property in the southern city of Lavras do Sul, police officials told local media. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday,” Liverpool wrote on Twitter.
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper had the Cowboys taking Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater in his first 2021 mock draft.