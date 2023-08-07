Steve Smith Sr. on Jaguars: 'They're ahead of schedule because of Doug Pederson'
NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. on the Jacksonville Jaguars, "They're ahead of schedule because of head coach Doug Pederson."
NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. on the Jacksonville Jaguars, "They're ahead of schedule because of head coach Doug Pederson."
Travis Etienne posted 1,125 rushing yards in his de facto rookie year.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
Kevin Maxen is now the first openly gay male coach in the NFL.
The first preseason game of the NFL season was watched by millions.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
Bryson DeChambeau, who faded from the headlines in recent years, came roaring back with a magnificent round this weekend.
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the AFC's projected starters at football's most important position.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Cubs might be the hottest team in baseball.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
England survives an upset bid while Australia leaves no doubt in its win.
The AAC was hit hard by realignment, but Tulane returns to defend its crown. Can the Green Wave repeat? Or will SMU or a newcomer like UTSA rise to the top?
It's positional preview week on the pod so of course we start by previewing the QB position in 2023. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know about the signal-callers ahead of your fantasy drafts this month.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.
Every piece of the East Coast super-team is purposeful from 1 to 11. Though some believed the three new pieces meant Ionescu would need to shoot less, her ability to hit from deep is critical to New York’s success.
When you need to wake up to catch Women's World Cup games, where to watch and more.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Emotion began to grip Rapinoe an hour after the USWNT's 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Sweden as she reflected on her career in a chilly post-match interview zone.