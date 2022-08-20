Steve Smith Sr. endorses Baker Mayfield for Panthers starting QB

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read
It wasn’t too long ago that Carolina Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. made a personal pastime out of verbally dicing up Baker Mayfield. You remember his greatest hits, don’t you?

Think back to when he blamed Mayfield for Odell Beckham Jr.’s early and ugly departure from the Cleveland Browns.

How about when he’d then just flat out say that he wasn’t good?

And who can forget when he said—in reference to his buddy, of course—that he once led the league in something besides crying?

Well, those all have to go in the vault now, because Smith Sr. is singing a completely different tune.

During Friday night’s broadcast of Carolina’s clash with the New England Patriots, the franchise’s all-time leading receiver and preseason color guy gave his pick for the team’s ongoing quarterback competition. And, in a move no one could’ve predicted as we entered the summer, Smith Sr. endorsed Mayfield.

Smith Sr. might get his wish, as a recent report from The Athletic indicated that the Panthers are expected to give Mayfield the reins.

Oh, and he might be starting up a new pastime of verbally dicing up Sam Darnold now . . .

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

