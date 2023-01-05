Steve Smith Sr. congratulates 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. will one day claim his rightful spot in the hallowed halls of Canton, Ohio. But that day won’t be coming this summer.

On Wednesday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame named the 15 modern-era finalists for its 2023 class. Unfortunately, for the second time in as many years, Smith Sr. was not included in the illustrious group—which will be dwindled down into actual selections on Feb. 9.

Nonetheless, the all-time great took to Twitter to congratulate the 15 men who were recognized.

Congratulations to the finalists! Well deserved 👏 https://t.co/5GuNuxgkxm — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) January 5, 2023

Among those who made the cut were three great pass catchers—Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne and Andre Johnson. Smith Sr., the eighth-leading receiver in NFL history, had accumulated more career receiving yards than each of the three. He’s also the only player within the top nine of the all-time receiving list not to be enshrined in the hall.

Smith Sr. will have 18 more years of eligibility as a modern-era nominee.

Related

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks to players: We care about you beyond football Steve Smith Sr. rips Matt Rhule's handling of Cam Newton in 2021

List

Best of Sam Mills' Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire