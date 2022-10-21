Steve Smith Sr. breaks down what McCaffrey brings to 49ers' offense

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Saints coach Dennis Allen gave his players the weekend off while he and his staff try to figure out how to stem the tide of turnovers, missed tackles and other fundamental errors that led to five losses by 10 or fewer points. The Saints (2-5) have lost five of six games. In Thursday night's 42-34 setback at Arizona, three interceptions thrown by Andy Dalton caused a swing of between 14 and 21 points.