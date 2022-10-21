Steve Smith Sr. breaks down what McCaffrey brings to 49ers' offense
NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. breaks down what former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey brings to the San Francisco 49ers' offense as a dynamic playmaker.
Christian McCaffrey's jersey number revealed!
The 49ers have had very good running backs during Kyle Shanahan's tenure, but Christian McCaffrey is a different beast.
The 49ers added another player in Christian McCaffrey that is a position-less player, says fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Late Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey for a collection of draft picks.
In the short term, the Panthers will become even more unwatchable. In the long term, it means the team has gone into full tear-it-down-and-rebuild-it mode — again.
After a stunning trade between the 49ers and Panthers, Christian McCaffrey has arrived in the Bay.
The 49ers had some competition in landing Christian McCaffrey, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer revealed on Friday.
Christian McCaffrey couldn't be happier to have ended up in Kyle Shanahan's offense with the 49ers.
The Christian McCaffrey trade is a massive risk for the 49ers, and a major haul for the Panthers.
Sorting through the winners and losers of Christian McCaffrey's trade from the Panthers to the 49ers.
Dre Greenlaw hilariously issued an apology to his new teammate on Instagram.