Steve Smith Sr., Adam Rank list the best team fits for Derek Carr
NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. and Adam Rank list the best team fits for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. and Adam Rank list the best team fits for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Derek Carr will represent the Raiders in the Pro Bowl games, his final time wearing the team’s gear. The questions are how and when Carr’s next team is decided. As much as the Raiders surely want to trade Carr, rather than cut him, it’s complicated. His contract includes $40.4 million in injury guaranteed salary that [more]
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that buzz is building on the Saints potentially teaming up with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr:
Heavyweight KO artist Derrick Lewis has lost two in a row, but is annoyed by criticism from UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, who suggested he's no longer one of the Top 5 heavyweights.
After a grueling week of practice, @TheRealForno breaks down his top-10 performers from the Senior Bowl
Now that Tom Brady officially has announced his retirement, Steve Young had a word of advice from one Pro Football Hall of Famer to a future inductee.
A full week of coaching Shrine Bowl practices allowed the Patriots to do plenty of scouting, and it appears they came out of Las Vegas particularly fond of three players.
One doctor suggested to the New York Post that Carlos Correa has the "worst ankle" he has seen and pulled a "Houdini job" by landing a contract with the Twins.
The Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII but it's going to be a busy offseason too. By Dave Zangaro
A recent report suggests that Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates are steering clear of the position because of quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Raiders want to trade quarterback Derek Carr. The Packers may be trying to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In both cases, the player is being frozen out of the process, at least for now. It’s a great strategy. If the goal is to not strike a deal for a trade. The Raiders ultimately need to [more]
Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler expects “teams” to have interest in Derek Carr. The quarterback surely will have a market, but it might come in free agency rather than via a trade. Carr talked to Stephen Holder of ESPN while competing in the Pro Bowl games and confirmed the Raiders have not granted his agent [more]
Andy Reid will face his former team when he leads the Chiefs against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Here are five things you may not know about the head coach.
Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protests made him a target but not only was he right, he was prescient. Kaepernick has been repeatedly proved correct.
Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers and Magic center Mo Bamba were at the center of a brawl on Friday that resulted in the ejection of five players.
College basketball predictions for every game along with the schedule, game times, and how to watch on Saturday, February 4th
The Houston Texans make a deal with the Chicago Bears to grab No. 1 overall in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.
Patrick Mahomes said Thursday the penalty was absolutely the correct call: “It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit.”
Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers got into it by the Magic bench.
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.