BGR

Netflix has shared a complete list of all of the new movies coming to its streaming service in 2022. In the coming months, Netflix will release dozens of original movies, like Enola Holmes 2, The Gray Man, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Knives Out 2. These movies will star the likes of … The post Netflix just revealed every new movie coming to the service in 2022 appeared first on BGR.