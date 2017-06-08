Steve Smith posts a pic with free agent Jeremy Maclin at Ravens headquarters

More than a few teams could use free-agent receiver Jeremy Maclin, but the Baltimore Ravens probably need him most.

The Ravens don’t have many skill-position players who scare anyone. Mike Wallace is good at what he does, but he’s a one-dimensional deep threat. Breshad Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick, hasn’t given the Ravens much reason to believe in him. Dennis Pitta was just cut after another major hip injury.

The Ravens could really use Maclin, and they have one of their best ambassadors on the case.





Now, Steve Smith doesn’t say if he’s actively recruiting Maclin, but one can guess he is. One of the reasons the Ravens are short at receiver is that Smith retired after posting 799 yards as a 37-year-old last season. Maclin, surprisingly cut last week by the Kansas City Chiefs, isn’t necessarily the same type of receiver as Smith was, but he’d give Joe Flacco a nice target. Maclin, if healthy, would arguably be the Ravens’ most talented receiver the moment he signed.

For now Maclin is weighing his options. It’s not surprising he has multiple suitors, considering it’s rare for a player of his caliber to unexpectedly become available in early June. He visited with the Buffalo Bills, and left without signing a deal. Now he’s visiting the Ravens, and Smith is there presumably telling him what a great organization Baltimore has.

Even in retirement, Smith seems to still be making an impact for the Ravens.

