Steve Smith does not approve of Ron Rivera hiring Scott Turner or his removal of the ping pong table

Former Panthers star wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. spent three seasons in Carolina under new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera.

But on Wednesday, Smith went out of his way to take multiple shots at some of the decisions Rivera has made during his short time in Washington when discussing new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on WFNZ Sports Radio.

"Coach Rivera goes up to Washington, what does he do? Takes away the ping pong table," Smith said. "C'mon now, really. That's the biggest impact we're going to make? Really? The ping pong table and the shuffleboard?"

The ping pong table had been a staple in the Redskins locker room for a number of years under former head coach Jay Gruden. Players were often seen engaging in competitive competition before and after practice, and it became a mainstay in the locker room.

But the table, along with the shuffleboard table, was removed from the locker room almost immediately following Rivera's hiring, as the 58-year-old attempts to turn the culture around in Washington.

On Tuesday, Scott Turner accepted the Redskins offensive coordinator job, and the team made the move official on Wednesday. Turner had previously been the quarterbacks coach in Carolina under Rivera, and ironically, was promoted to offensive coordinator in December after Rivera was fired.

Smith was not a fan of that hire from Rivera, either.

"You're going to hire the same weak a-- offensive coordinator that you had in Carolina?" Smith asked, referring to Rivera's decision.

The five-time Pro Bowler was not done there. Smith went on to say that with the Redskins general manager position still vacant, a lot more responsibility falls on Rivera's shoulders. And if removing the ping pong table is the biggest change the new head coach has made, things aren't going to change much in the nation's capital.

"I'm just saying, you don't have a general manager," Smith said. "You're the new coach and the biggest impact you make is the ping pong table?"

Only time will tell if Rivera is able to turn things around in Washington, but Smith does not think he's off to a great start.

