Steve Smith calls out Giants over free agency: 'You don't want a playmaker -- you want cheap'

Former NFL WR Steve Smith has made it clear over the years that he isn't the biggest fan of Giants GM Dave Gettleman.

The five-time Pro Bowler played his last season for the Carolina Panthers in 2013, which was also Gettleman's first year as GM of the team. Smith was eventually released during the offseason and would go on to play for the Baltimore Ravens from 2014-16.

On Tuesday, Smith spoke about the Giants' free agency moves so far with fellow NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin, criticizing the team for not signing a No. 1 wide receiver yet.

“They don’t want an alpha," Smith said. "They can’t take Juju (Smith-Schuster) because he plays in the slot and that’s where (Sterling) Shepard plays. They already have a tight end. So what they want are robots who aren’t going to make a stink, who are gonna fall in place, which will end up stunting the growth of your franchise quarterback because you either want a robot or 6-foot-2, 215 or above wide receiver. You don’t want a playmaker. You want cheap. You want people that aren’t gonna make a stink in the locker room. And that means you want to be average.”

The Giants own the No. 11 pick in the NFL Draft and could very likely end up taking a WR with that selection. Players such as Ja'Marr Chase, Devonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle have all been rumored as options for the Giants, along with free agents like Kenny Golladay and Will Fuller V.

The Giants agreed to terms with former top-10 pick John Ross on Tuesday, although Smith would go on to say that isn't enough of an upgrade for the team.

“That general manager knows exactly what he wants," Smith said. "He wants to be able to sit in front of everybody and say, ‘Look what I did.’ If he brings in an alpha, the alpha gets all the attention and not him. That’s what ran him out of Carolina, and that’s what has them very pedestrian in New York right now where they’re shopping for value when they got $180 million. But what are they gonna do?

"They’re gonna get a guy (Ross) who wasn’t very good, who had 12 or 13 healthy scratches, and they gonna make him something now. Not gonna happen, bro! I’m telling you. From here, sitting at the house with a suit and some sweatpants on, it’s easy to pick these dudes apart.”