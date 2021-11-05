Steve Smith blasts Baker Mayfield, blames him for Odell Beckham Jr.’s departure from Browns

The Cleveland Browns are parting ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday amid lingering issues between both sides that led to his release.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has come under plenty of fire recently, including Beckham’s father sharing video of all of the times Mayfield didn’t target an open Beckham on the field.

Now, former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith is blasting Mayfield as the sole reason why Beckham is no longer in Cleveland. And he did it in front of the football world to see on Thursday Night Football.

“You’re not very good,” Smith directed at Mayfield, “and Odell is moving on because of you.”

Ouch.

Steve Smith looking in the camera and telling Baker Mayfield he isn’t very good and OBJ is moving on because of that. pic.twitter.com/OKIpiPEkfi — EJ (@BourbonAndBeer) November 4, 2021

Beckham’s career in Cleveland started out with plenty of optimism, but this season hasn’t been what many, including Beckham, expected. Through six games this season, Beckham has just 17 catches on 36 targets for 232 yards an no touchdowns.

When Beckham is officially released, he’ll hit waivers and can’t be claimed until 4 p.m. ET on Monday.