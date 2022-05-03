Steve Smith is a big fan of Titans WR Kyle Philips

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Philips
    American college football player
  • Steve Smith Sr.
    Steve Smith Sr.
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tennessee Titans fifth-round pick and wide receiver, Kyle Philips, just received a big endorsement from former NFL wideout, Steve Smith.

One of the best traits Philips brings with him to the NFL is his route-running ability, something we discussed in our instant analysis of the Titans’ fifth-round pick.

Smith minced no words when talking about Philips’ route-running, even going as far as to say the rookie, who he picked as his favorite mid-round receiver, has “a PhD in route-running.”

“A guy I have is Kyle Philips out of UCLA,” Smith revealed. “I don’t know if you know, but he is fresh out of medical school because he’s doing surgery on DBs. That young man has a PhD in route-running. He can play in the slot… And I just believe with what they have already, he can go to work. They fill a void; he’s not a big guy — he’s 5’11 — he’s not a real fast guy — he’s 4.5 — but he’s a route technician, and you know what that spells? Trouble. They already have a running game, so the play action with a PhD in route-running, I can see this young man making an impact immediately, and also obviously playing on special teams as well.”

Fellow former NFL receiver, James Jones, concurred with Smith’s assessment.

“I like it, Steve. I really like it. Just watching him on film, you’re right, he can run routes. He’s putting people in blenders out there.”

The Titans can only hope Philips is as good as Smith thinks he can be.

As things stand now with Tennessee’s wide-open receiving corps., the UCLA product will have a good chance to not only make the roster, but to see significant snaps in his first season.

Related

Titans add TE Thomas Odukoya as part of NFL's international player program

Titans' Ryan Tannehill bids farewell to A.J. Brown on social media

What A.J. Brown said about Titans in first Eagles press conference

List

How Titans' 2022 NFL draft picks fared in Relative Athletic Score