Steve Shimko leaves Seahawks, will Pete Carroll’s son, Brennan, be next?

The Seattle Seahawks could soon have some coaching vacancies to fill this offseason.

According to Bruce Feldman of FS1 and The Athletic, Pete Carroll's son, Brennan Carroll, has emerged as a candidate for the vacant head coaching position at Hawaii. Former coach Nick Rolovich has since departed to Pullman as Washington State's new head coach.

#Seahawks assistant OL coach Brennan Carroll has emerged as a candidate for the #Hawaii head coaching vacancy. Carroll was a recruiting coordinator at #USC and #Miami before joining his dad's staff in Seattle in 2015. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 17, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Carroll joined his father's coaching staff after serving as a recruiting coordinator at USC and Miami. With the Trojans, Carroll spent time with the offense, special teams and tight ends. Carroll begin his coaching tenure at Miami in 2010, as coach of the tight ends and recruiting coordinator. When Mario Cristobal, now head coach of Oregon, joined Miami's staff, Carroll moved to wide receivers coach.

He's currently an assistant offensive line coach for Seattle, meaning a head coaching gig in Hawaii would be quite the leap for the 40-year-old.

Seahawks assistant quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko was named as Boston College's tight ends coach on Friday. Shimko joined Pete Carroll's staff in 2018 and helped tutor Russell Wilson to an MVP like season. Wilson finished with 4,110 yards and 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2019.

Story continues

Another coach with NFL and offensive coordinator experience on his resume!



Welcome @Coach_Shimko to the Heights as our new tight ends coach!



📝https://t.co/bUxbT9gZkq#WeAreBC // #Getin pic.twitter.com/8eFjZIGGB5







— BC Football 🏈 (@BCFootball) January 17, 2020

Steve Shimko leaves Seahawks, will Pete Carrolls son, Brennan, be next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest