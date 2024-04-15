Steve Serio hopes to make it three in a row for USA wheelchair basketball

(NEXSTAR) – Steve Serio won the 2017 ESPN ESPY Award for Best Male Athlete with a Disability for his performance at the Paralympic Games Rio 2016. Now, his dream is to make it three straight golds for Team USA.

At 11 months old, Steve had surgery to remove a spinal tumor which resulted in the compression of his spinal cord and was left paralyzed, classified as an incomplete paraplegic.

Serio began playing wheelchair basketball at the age of 14 as a sophomore in high school, where he led them to a title and was named the MVP of the national tournament.

“I think we’re all looking forward to the energy and excitement that Paris is going to bring,” Serio said.

Serio played for the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, leading them to a national championship and winning player of the game, NWBA tournament MVP and the NWBA player of the year in the process.

