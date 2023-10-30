Steve Sarkisian's Kansas State game plan will revolve around Maalik Murphy's comfort level

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian's weekly press conference has come and gone. Here are some takeaways:

As expected, Quinn Ewers is still out and Maalik Murphy's still in

As soon as Sarkisian labeled injured starter Quinn Ewers last week as "week-to-week" as opposed to "day-to-day," the assumption was that he'd miss multiple games. Maalik Murphy is the assumed starter for Saturday's showdown with No. 25 Kansas State, Sarkisian confirmed.

Murphy's first career start was a mixed bag. He went 16-of-25 for 170 yards and two touchdowns, but also committed a pair of turnovers. We'll see what changes from his first start to his second. Certainly, with the Big 12 and College Football Playoff implications attached to Saturday's game, the Longhorns need to see improvement. Sarkisian, as the play-caller, says the game plan is a work in progress.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian congratulates quarterback Maalik Murphy after the Longhorns' 35-6 win on Saturday over BYU. Murphy is expected to make his second college start this week at home against No. 25 Kansas State; regular starter Quinn Ewers is still considered week-to-week with a sprained shoulder.

"He likes (some) plays and I like to call the ones he likes," Sarkisian said. "Naturally, right? You do get a feel. Every quarterback manages the game differently than the next one. Where do his eyes go on specific plays? Is he seeing what he wants to see? Naturally as you get into game-planning for the next opponent, it's 'OK, he looked like he's comfortable; these things maybe not, but I've seen it in practice; and these, maybe not.' We have plenty of offense to play good football with."

Tuesday's a big day for Texas' CFP hopes

Maybe not as big as Saturday, of course, but Tuesday the first CFP rankings come out. There are five 8-0 teams still out there (Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington), but the Wolverines and Buckeyes still have to play each other, the Huskies' next three games are against ranked teams with two of those road games, and the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs also have three ranked teams to play as well as a SEC title game to get past.

In other words, there's a lot of football left. Plus the Longhorns are one of six 7-1 teams breathing hard on the top five.

"It just seems pretty early to me," Sarkisian said for the timing of the first CFP poll. "I think we're a pretty good football team and I think we're a versatile team. We just started a backup quarterback against a 5-2 team and won 35-6."

Other injury updates

It's not all about Ewers, of course. Sarkisian labeled starting safety Jalen Catalon as week-to-week as well, making his availability for Saturday sketchy. Of course, Catalon's backup, Michael Taaffe, has had interceptions in the last two games in place of the Arkansas transfer. His end zone pick against Houston was a 3- or 7-point difference-maker in Texas' 31-24 win and his tipped pass interception against BYU was returned 45 yards inside the BYU 10 to set up a Longhorns touchdown.

Also, Sarkisian called edge rusher Ethan Burke week-to-week as well; Justice Finkley shined in Burke's place against BYU, finishing with five tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble, which Texas recovered.

Texcetera

Sarkisian was happy with Texas' win over BYU, pointing to the across-the-board versatility on defense (Texas produced three turnovers, held BYU to 2-of-13 on third-down conversions and got three red-zone stops), special teams (Xavier Worthy's 74-yard punt return for a score, but Sark also had praise for the coverage returns) and, to a large degree, on offense. He did point out the two turnovers and 2-of-5 showing in the red zone as areas to fix, though. "I didn't need to watch the tape to know those guys had a pretty good day," he said, referring to the overall team performance.

Saturday's game kicks off at 11 a.m., a rare pre-noon start for Texas this season. It's a Fox broadcast. The Longhorns, who have won six straight over the Wildcats, are favored by 5 points. "Kansas State's playing as good as anyone in the country the last three to four weeks," Sarkisian said. "It's important for us to focus on us. I do believe our best football is ahead of us, and that part is exciting to me."

