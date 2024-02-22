Steve Sarkisian's $10.3 million deal makes Texas coach among the nation's highest-paid

Steve Sarkisian has received a stamp of approval from the Texas Board of Regents.

As expected, the UT Board of Regents approved Sarkisian's contract extension on Thursday. Sarkisian and Texas agreed to an extension last month and the contract details were revealed over the weekend.

Sarkisian's reworked contract will keep him at Texas through the 2030 season. Sarkisian, 49, is now among the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian greets his wife Loreal ahead of the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl against Washington in New Orleans. Sarkisian's contract extension through 2023 that raised his salary to $10.3 million was approved by the UT Board of Regents.

Sarkisian was originally set to make $5.8 million during the fourth year of a six-year contract that he signed after his hire in 2021. He now will make $10.3 million during the 2024 season. According to the USA Today database for coaching salaries, only the recently-retired Nick Saban ($11,407,000), Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($10,884,775) and Georgia's Kirby Smart ($10,705,600) made more than $10.3 million in 2023.

Sarkisian's salary will increase by $100,000 each year through the end of this deal.

On Thursday, the UT regents also approved contract extensions for UT coordinators Kyle Flood, Pete Kwiatkowski and Jeff Banks. Those deals run through the 2026 season.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas' Steve Sarkisian among college football's highest-paid coaches