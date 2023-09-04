Steve Sarkisian: we need to worry about Texas, not worry about Alabama

Takeaways from Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's game-week Monday press conference, ahead of Saturday's game at Alabama:

Is Texas ready for the SEC?

We'll find out Saturday. A road game in Tuscaloosa against the No. 4 team in the country led by perhaps the greatest coach in college football history should tell us where Texas is at, one year before it jumps into the SEC.

Sarkisian was asked what tangible qualities make an SEC program. He listed three things: (1) you have to have good coaches; (2) you have to have a physical nature in your style of play, especially on the front lines; and (3) you have to have speed on the perimeter.

"It's a pretty easy formula when you just watch the teams that year in and year out over the last two decades, who finishes at the top? That's kind of what they look like," he said.

Texas, which came so close to knocking off the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide in Austin last year, has been working toward those roster goals the past two years in recruiting. The offensive line, though coming off a not-so-great season opener, is considered to be a strength because of its size, experience and depth. Sarkisian later credited players' familiarity with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski's system as the reason that side of the ball played so well against Rice; and Texas has been stockpiling defensive backs with speed and receiving weapons for Quinn Ewers.

"For us to be able to go toe-to-toe with them a year ago, I think in the end I'm not big on moral victories, but I do think for some of the guys on our team it was like, OK, continue to believe in what we're doing, it's gonna work, we're getting there, we're getting closer," he said.

'What is the question?'

The most interesting moment came early, when Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods asked Sarkisian about a comment assistant coach Jeff Banks this summer about Tuscaloosa. The exchange didn't quite reach the level of chippy, but you could feel the tension raise during the exchange:

Richardson: "Before the season, we asked Jeff Banks about going to Tuscaloosa, and he said your guys would feel it's just as difficult to win there as it is at Kansas or Iowa State. Are you approaching it like it's just any other game or do you guys tell them hey, this one might have a different magnitude to it?"

Sark: "Are you asking about coach Banks' answer, or is that the question?"

Anwar: "I asked you what you felt to what he said."

Sark: "So you're asking me about coach Banks' answer or are you asking me a question?"

Anwar: "I'm asking you a question on how do you feel."

Sark: "What is the question?"

Anwar: "The question is are you approaching it like it's any other game or are you talking about it to a different magnitude?"

Sark: "Well the game itself is a game. We focus on our preparation and what we need to do. Naturally Bryant-Denny Stadium is a heck of an environment. They do a tremendous job at Alabama with their game day, the electricity in the stadium, but the key to the drill is focus on what we need to do. We can't get caught up thinking we're going to play all 17 teams that coach Saban has had the last 17 years, and the players and the coaches on them. We're playing the 2023 Alabama football team, which is very good, and they're every well-coached. It's gonna be a great environment for college football. All that being said, we need to focus on what we need to do."

So, question answered. It just took us a bit to get there.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers tries to avoid pressure from Rice linebacker Josh Pearcy in last week's season-opening 37-10 win at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Ewers played well, throwing for three touchdowns, not committing a turnover, and adding a rushing score.

Things to fix this week

It was Labor Day for everybody else, but for the Horns, Monday was fixing day.

Sarkisian pointed out to a couple of things that the Longhorns needed to address after the season opener:

∙ The running game

∙ Texas' offensive line performance beyond RT Christian Jones, whom he praised

∙ Connecting on those errant deep routes, which Sarkisian said after film review weren't entirely Quinn Ewers' fault, which Sarkisian said also included receivers not running the proper routes. Texas, he said, needs to pass protect better, run better routes and throw it better on those deep tries.

"I know the quarterback takes a lot of the brunt when things aren't clicking smoothly on offense," Sarkisian said. "But we blew some protections that weren't on him, and he took some unnecessary hits and sacks that weren't on him, we didn't run a couple of routes very well, especially on a couple of deep balls when you go back and watch the tape, and how we ran them: the throw looks errant, but quite frankly the route wasn't where it was supposed to be, either.

"But that's the life you live as a quarterback: you assume the blame and you give the praise when it's good. But with Quinn, that didn't rattle him. He's in a good space and ready to go this week."

Texcetera

Freshman RB CJ Baxter, who left the opener with a rib injury and didn't play the second half, was back at practice today. ... Sarkisian fielded about 20 questions, which were pretty evenly split between queries about the Longhorns as well as the Crimson Tide. He was very much in "we need to focus on what we need to do, not what Alabama needs to do" mode. ... Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was recruited by Sarkisian out of Katy Tompkins and committed to the Crimson Tide just a couple of months before Sarkisian left Tuscaloosa for Austin. ...

Saturday's game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are 7-point favorites. It's a rematch of last year's 20-19 squeaker in Austin. Alabama has a 81% chance of winning on ESPN's matchup predictor, for what it's worth.

Texas opened with a 37-10 win over Rice; Alabama pounded Middle Tennessee 56-7.

The Longhorns are 7-2-1 all-time against Bama. That's the best winning percentage against the Crimson Tide among all other schools that have played them more than five times. Alabama has won 43 nonconference games, however, dating back to 2007.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian holds press conference on Alabama