Steve Sarkisian wins AP All-Big 12 Coach of the Year

Steve Sarkisian was the only one deserving of the AP All-Big 12 Coach of the Year award, and no other coach should have even come close.

After an 8-5 season in 2022, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian led the 2023 Texas Longhorns to a 12-1 record, a Big 12 Championship, and a College Football Playoff berth.

Texas has always had talent on the field, but what makes this Longhorns team different is the locker room presence that Sark gives. This is what he had to say about his connection with the players.

“The biggest thing I reflect on even now being in the locker room and greeting every player coming in is my connection with these guys.”

Sark’s elite offensive mind also puts the Longhorns over the edge as one of the nation’s best teams, averaging 36 points and nearly 500 yards per game.

The third-year head coach has now put Texas in prime position to win their fifth national championship, and if anybody can do it, the 2023 Longhorns can.

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns will play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 against the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the semifinal round.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian was named the AP's Big 12 coach of the year this week. Several other Longhorns took home All-Big 12 honors, including defensive player of the year T'Vondre Sweat. STORY from @josephcook89 (FREE): https://t.co/HZcn7EJLgx pic.twitter.com/PDGjz9ZADc — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 10, 2023

