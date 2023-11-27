Steve Sarkisian on whether he thinks Texas is truly CFP-worthy: 'Why wouldn't I?'

Steve Sarkisian's weekly Monday morning press conference also doubled as his first Big 12 championship game-week presser, but then again the Longhorns haven't reached Arlington since 2018 (he was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons) and haven't won a Big 12 title since 2009, when he was wrapping up his first season as head coach of the Washington Huskies.

The best moment of today's press conference

Halfway in, Sarkisian was asked what it was like watching all those national games on Saturday that saw No. 1 Georgia win by 8, No. 3 Michigan hand No. 2 Ohio State its first loss, No. 4 Washington win by a field goal and No. 8 Alabama win on the last play of the game. And also whether he thinks Texas is a CFP contender.

"Why wouldn't I?" was his first response. Then he addressed the Saturday part of the question before ending with the CFP part, though in truth, the two parts go hand in hand.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks the field ahead of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Ames, Iowa.

On Saturday: "I was exhausted by the end of Saturday. I really was a fan. I came in early Saturday morning to watch the tape and get a lot of the paperwork stuff done out of our ballgame and then became a college football fan, like I am. I didn't have to change. There were some fantastic games on Saturday, but at the end of it when it was Pac-12 After Dark, the little bit of Pac-12 in me growing up in California, I tuned in to the UCLA-Cal game that night thinking to myself I'm exhausted. I only have to worry about one game, you have to worry about a ton of games. But great games, great teams. You can see the grit and perseverance in teams that got pushed to the brink. A lot of teams found a way to win games and a couple of teams didn't, and now here we go into the next weekend and what is this all gonna look like?"

On Texas' CFP credentials: "I don't know why I wouldn't think we're a College Football Playoff contender. We'll talk more about that I'm sure after the game Saturday, but we're in great position. But I also know we've got to take care of business. There is no College Football Playoff talk if we don't play really good Saturday trying to find a way to win. And if that happens, then there's another discussion to be had."

Other highlights

Another week, another big RB test: The Cowboys' offense runs through running back Ollie Gordon, who's rushed for 1,580 yards and 20 touchdowns. But Texas held Texas Tech's Tahj Boyd, who was the nation's No. 3 rusher heading into last Friday, to just under 100 yards. And Sarkisian pointed out that Oklahoma State is a strong second-half team in terms of adjustments and comebacks.

Injury updates: Backup QB Maalik Murphy practiced this morning, WR Xavier Worthy is "good to go" and Sarkisian said he feels good about both. CB Ryan Watts and DB Austin Jordan are questionable for Saturday. Murphy's status means Arch Manning, who played last Friday's fourth quarter with Murphy shaken up, will revert to third-string status.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Sark was asked if he'd have rather faced Oklahoma or Oklahoma State for the Big 12 title. He went with the Cowboys for a couple of reasons: it's fitting in that the Longhorns and Cowboys didn't face each other during the season; Texas and OU will still play each other every year in the SEC; and the two programs have had some very memorable matchups.

Portal: The NCAA transfer portal opens Monday. Sarkisian said Texas has identified potentials areas to look at based on expected depth issues and "will monitor if anyone goes in, then we'll start the evaluation process." He said the three key things to look at are that player's athletic ability, whether they're a good fit for the Longhorns' scheme and whether they're a good fit in terms of character and fitting in with Texas' culture.

Saturday's game

Saturday's game kicks off at 11 a.m. It's an ABC game. The Longhorns are favored by 14 points.

"We haven't come this far just to come this far," Sarkisian said.

