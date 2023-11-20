Steve Sarkisian wants Texas to go out with a bang — right in front of Brett Yormark's eyes

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark watches a new promotional video during the first day of Big 12 Media Days in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 12, 2023.

The best question Steve Sarkisian got this morning in his regularly-scheduled Monday press conference? It was whether he and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark have spoken and whether things have been smoothed over since Yormark's public remarks at a Texas Tech booster club event in August, when he urged the Red Raiders to "take care of business" in Austin on Nov. 25.

Smooth over? Sarkisian said everything's fine between them.

"There was nothing to smooth over," Sarkisian said. "For me, we've been on this kick here for months now. This whole situation with us leaving the Big 12, our players didn't choose to leave the Big 12. They came to play for the University of Texas. What conference we're in — they're just here to suit up in the orange and white and run out of the tunnel.

"Whether the commissioner is rooting against our players to win or not, or whether we're in the SEC or the Big 12, at the end of the day, our players just want to play good football and they just want to win."

Sarkisian said he and Yormark spoke on Saturday in Ames, Iowa and that Yormark will be in Austin for Friday night's Texas-Texas Tech game at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

But will Yormark's presence serve as some sort of motivation? You betcha.

"I hope we put on a heck of a show for him," Sarkisian added. The Longhorns can clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game with a win, though they may already be in by kickoff if Oklahoma loses earlier in the day. "I hope when he watches us play, he's proud because we're in the Big 12 and that's our conference right now."

