Steve Sarkisian wants DKR to be rocking on Saturday vs No. 23 Kansas State

As No. 7 Texas faces off against No. 23 Kansas State this weekend, the Longhorns will play in their eighth straight sell-out game.

Every week from now on is a must-win game for Texas if they want a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns still have a chance to punch their ticket but must take it one game at a time.

In Thursday’s press conference, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian asked fans to make it one of the best home field environments in college football.

“Longhorn fans need to get to the game early, be fired up, and make DKR as hostile of an environment as there is in the country.”

The Longhorns are hoping to record their seventh consecutive win over the Wildcats and stay alive in the Big 12 title race.

Texas vs. Kansas State will be televised on Fox at 11 a.m. CT Saturday for those cheering from home.

