Steve Sarkisian voices his opinion in favor of an expanded playoff

The College Football Playoff format has been a topic of conversation around the sport for quite some time now.

The current four-team format was put into place in 2014 and has received mixed reviews since.

Many argue expanding the playoff to more teams would decrease the value of the regular season. Part of what makes college football so special is how important every game on the schedule is from start to finish.

The majority of semifinal matchups have resulted in blowouts. Only three of 16 semifinal games stayed within one score. Many believe adding more teams into the fold would just create more lopsided scores.

On the flip side, giving more teams a chance to play for a national title could create more intrigue for the regular season. Having as many teams playing in contention for as long as possible would be great for the sport. It may help create more parody across the nation and help level the playing field.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian voiced his opinion in favor of expanding the College Football Playoff this week at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention.

Steve Sarkisian on his support for an expanded College Football Playoff: pic.twitter.com/cuImb03z0W — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) July 17, 2022

