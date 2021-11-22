Steve Sarkisian updates Texas’ QB situation, discusses future plans

Monday was likely the most interesting Steve Sarkisian interview dating back to when he spoke at Big 12 media day.

The Texas football program has been in a free fall ever since, as they are in the middle of a historic losing streak and have no chance at making a bowl game. The poor performance from the team has many questioning what Sarkisian will do to fix it, or if he is even the right man for the job at this point.

Sarkisian addressed the media on Monday, just a couple days after the sixth consecutive loss by the hands of West Virginia, and ahead of their final game of the season against Kansas State. He provided updates on the quarterback situation and discussed the future of the program.

After coming into the season with expectations to contend for the Big 12 title, the only thing Texas has done successfully is become a meme every single week. Sarkisian still seems very confident that he is the right man for the job, and that the program will look completely different next season.

Let’s take a look at some of his best quotes from Monday’s media availability.

Sark on the QB situation for Friday: "Both guys are day to day, quite frankly. It’s not the ideal scenario. I would say today Casey would start the game." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 22, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said the running back room is solid heading into 2022 but would like some depth. Said that room is in the best shape. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 22, 2021

Sark: "No donor has ever told me anything to do or suggest anything for me to do." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 22, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said they need to open up the QB position for a freshman recruit or transfer in 2022. Said they have to get better at this position next year. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 22, 2021

Sark: "I think our team has been hardened by a lot of stuff, but has brought us very close. That is a good place to be building into year two." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 22, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about the tabloid headlines and losses that occurred this season and had a simple response before he expanded. "I'm built for it," Sarkisian said. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 22, 2021

Sark says he hasn't met with Torre Becton about formulating a winter S&C plan, says he has dedicated his attention to the games. "After this game, we'll meet and we'll have a good plan for January moving forward." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 22, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he doesn't believe it will be difficult to recruit blue-chip players next year. Said the players they are considering can see what the blueprint looks like. Said some will look at results but the reality is it's year one & not year four — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 22, 2021

Sark: "We’ve got to improve our depth on the offensive line." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 22, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian wants Casey Thompson and Hudson Card to return. Isn't 100 percent sure if both will return, but hopes they believe in the program to return. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 22, 2021

Sarkisian: "As bad as it looks because of the result — you are what your record says you are — I wanted to make sure the players understood we're still really close." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 22, 2021

Sark on whether Texas can still recruit blue-chip recruits: "The ones that are considering see the blueprint of what the potential can look like how we’re going about our business." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 22, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked what areas need immediate improvement. He said 1. They need to generate a better pass rush through scheme or personnel. 2. They need to improve the depth on the offensive line. 3. They have to get healthy. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 22, 2021

Sark mentions being able to go on in-home visits with recruits, which return for the first time in a few years. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 22, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he will be honest and transparent with players when it's time to discuss their futures at Texas — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 22, 2021