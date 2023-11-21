Steve Sarkisian: Transfer portal, NFL talks with players probably will happen next week

The opening of the NCAA transfer portal is right around the corner — Monday, Dec. 4 — which should put Texas right at the start of preparing for their bowl game, wherever and whenever that may be. So, not the best of timing. But also, consider that players who make either portal or NFL decisions do so in order to give their teams the most amount of time to get bowl-ready without them.

You can go down the roster and make the case for a handful of potential Longhorns who are eyeing the portal or draft.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said it hasn't been addressed within the program, but will, probably next week. The Longhorns play Texas Tech on Friday at Royal-Memorial Stadium; a win would send them into the Big 12 championship game in Arlington on Dec. 2.

But probably next week, Sarkisian said, he'll start having conversations with players about their futures. Until then, it's been all about closing out the season and contending for the Big 12 title game and possible College Football Playoff bid.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian congratulates quarterback Maalik Murphy after the Oct. 28 win over BYU at Royal-Memorial Stadium. The transfer portal opens on Dec. 4, but Sarkisian insists that for now, his players have been focused on Friday's regular-season finale. He said he'll probably have transfer/NFL conversations with players next week.

"My head's not in the sand," Sarkisian said Monday during his weekly press conference. "I'm sure there are players who are thinking about it, in touch with other schools. I get it, whether it's directly or indirectly. But I do think the main focus is trying to finish this season the right way."

Sarkisian has these conversations every year. But this season, depending on what happens Friday, and on Dec. 2 and on Dec. 3 — when bowl invitations are extended and we find out the four CFP teams — those conversations may go a bit differently than in years past.

"I'll be very understanding when we have those discussions with players and will support them the best I can. That's the age we live in right now," he said. "I'm just hopeful all our guys enjoy this experience going on right now; they put in too much work, too much time, effort, blood, sweat, tears, great moments to not enjoy this. I'd hate for them to miss this right now because they might not get this (championship chase) experience back. ... This is something that will last a lifetime, what they're going through."

