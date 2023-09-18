Steve Sarkisian: For Texas, managing this Big 12 schedule becomes the most important thing

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian high-fives fans as he makes his way into Royal-Memorial Stadium ahead of last Saturday's 31-10 win over Wyoming. The Longhorns, now No. 3 in the country, open Big 12 play this week at Baylor.

Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian's weekly press conference has come and gone ahead of the Longhorns' Big 12 opener on Saturday at Baylor. Our takeaways from his presser:

It's about to get real

Texas is the No. 3 team in the country, will be favored to win every one of its remaining nine games and has a real path to the College Football Playoff. All the Longhorns need to do? Win out, take the Big 12 championship and accept their CFP invite. Simple enough, right?

Not so fast. The Horns are far from flawless. Consider that Saturday was a 10-10 game at home against a Mountain West opponent heading into the final quarter. And that Rice also hung tough for the first half at DKR. And that the running game, while Jonathon Brooks did end up with good numbers against the Cowboys, has been inconsistent. And that the Alabama game aside, Quinn Ewers still has to show he has figured out the deep pass with consistency and that he looked off against Wyoming.

Texas remains a work in progress.

"I think we just need to understand what we're walking into," Sarkisian said about Saturday's game at McLane Stadium. "We're going to walk into Baylor Saturday night on the road. ... We understand the environment we're walking into and we can't be afraid of that and understand what we're going into. A lot of these games and historical games are going to come to a close this season, and now more than ever are their Horns down, now more than ever are they 'Who cares about Texas? Let's take one more shot on their way out.' We can't sit there and be a punching bag. We have to make sure we're built for the environment."

We won't see Cole Hutson again till Oklahoma

That's the hope, anyway. Texas' right guard left the Wyoming game late in the first quarter with a knee or lower leg injury and didn't come back. Sarkisian said he'll miss a couple of weeks and that the hope is Hutson is back in time for the Oklahoma game. And if he's not, then there's a bye week after Texas-OU and he'd be back for that next one.

Freshman running back CJ Baxter, who was held out of the Wyoming game, was back at practice Monday morning. Sarkisian said he's considered day to day and will be monitored throughout the week. "I just didn't feel comfortable with where he was at before that ballgame," Sark said.

Bye-bye, Bears?

This could very well be the last go-around for a long time between Texas and Baylor, at least on a football field.

We'll surely still see Texas-Baylor matchups in volleyball, baseball and possibly men's and women's basketball as well as in various other sports, but things don't seem likely in football. Sark was asked today whether he'd like to see Texas still get chances to play the Baylors, Texas Techs and TCUs in a nonconference world.

"That's always a hard one," he said. "The moment you play of of them, the others will be even more upset. All I can do is focus on the teams we play, and I recognize these are great rivalries that we've played a long, long time. ... There's that trickle-down effect, and where it goes moving forward, I'm not really certain. You can't play everybody. You just play the schedule you have and you play as good as you can."

Translation: enjoy Saturday's game while you watch it. You likely won't get get another Horns-Bears matchup for awhile.

Texas is 80-28-4 all-time vs. Baylor.

Texcetera

The Sept. 30 kickoff for Texas-Kansas at Royal-Memorial Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m., it was announced this morning. ... Texas moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 (at Florida State's expense) in this week's AP Top 25 poll, the Horns' highest spot since they were No. 2 in 2009. ... Texas had 52 offensive snaps against Wyoming, Sarkisian said, which was about 20 off the average.

Saturday's game at McLane Stadium kicks off at 6:30 p.m. It's an ABC game.

