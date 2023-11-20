Steve Sarkisian: Texas expects Xavier Worthy, others to be available for Texas Tech

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy was injured in the second half of Saturday's 26-16 win over Iowa State, but head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that he anticipates Worthy playing in Friday's regular-season finale against Texas Tech.

When Texas closes out its regular season, the Longhorns expect to have one of their top targets.

Junior Xavier Worthy left a 26-16 win at Iowa State this past Saturday with an undisclosed injury in the second half. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters on Monday, though, that he wasn't concerned about any of the players who were injured in that game missing any additional playing time.

Offensive lineman DJ Campbell and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders were also on Saturday's postgame injury report.

No. 7 Texas (10-1, 7-1) will host Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3) on Friday night. With a win, the Longhorns will advance to the Big 12 championship game.

In addition to hauling in four touchdown passes and scoring on a 74-yard punt return this season, Worthy leads Texas in receptions (63) and receiving yards (834). He also led UT in both of those statistical categories during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He is looking to become the first player to lead Texas in receiving yards in three straight seasons since Mike Davis did so from 2011-13.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football team issues injury update for receiver Xavier Worthy