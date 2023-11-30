Steve Sarkisian snubbed for Big 12 Head Coach of the Year

The Big 12 Conference announced on Wednesday that Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy won the Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year award.

Gundy led Oklahoma State to the Big 12 Championship game with a 9-3 record, but were others more deserving of the award?

Two of Oklahoma State’s three losses were to UCF and South Alabama, with a combined 68-point margin of defeat. This makes it unlikely for a Coach of the Year award to be given, yet the Big 12 did it anyway.

On the other hand, Steve Sarkisian has led the Texas Longhorns to a remarkable turnaround from their 8-5 record in 2022. This year, the team has dominated many of their opponents and secured an impressive 11-1 record, berth in the Big 12 title game, and a shot at the College Football Playoff. Sarkisian’s elite offensive mind and strong locker room presence have undoubtedly played a significant role in the team’s success.

Many fans feel Sarkisian was snubbed of the award, and the Big 12’s pettiness is showing greatly. He and the Longhorns can show Brett Yormark and the conference who Texas really is on Saturday during the Big 12 Championship Game against Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State.

