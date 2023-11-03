Steve Sarkisian says Texas S Jalen Catalon likely won’t play on Saturday

During Thursday’s media press conference, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned that safety Jalen Catalon likely won’t be available for Saturday’s game against No. 23 Kansas State.

Catalon is playing his first year with the Longhorns after transferring from Arkansas in December. The hard-hitting safety has unfortunately had nagging injuries all season, forcing him not to play as much as he would like.

The senior safety has one forced fumble and 15 total tackles on the year and makes an immediate impact when he is on the field.

If Catalon can stay healthy down the stretch, the Longhorns’ defense will benefit significantly from his hard-hitting and playmaking abilities.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire