Steve Sarkisian says he disagrees with timing of Texas A&M's firing of Jimbo Fisher

Steve Sarkisian understood the timing of Texas A&M's firing of coach Jimbo Fisher. He chuckled when asked about the $75 million buyout at the Monday press conference, saying he doesn't have that writing in his contract.

It doesn't mean that Texas' coach liked what Fisher's firing means for the program.

"Everybody wants to just point to the head coach getting fired, when in actuality, a lot of people are eventually out of jobs and need to go find jobs, and they're getting relocated, and kids are changing schools," Sarkisian said. "When you live that and you see the effect it has on your kids, that's a lot. It takes a toll."

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks the field ahead of the game against Texas Christian University at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Both Fisher and Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett were relieved the Aggies steamrolled the Bulldogs 51-10. Despite the team having one of its more dominant performances of the year, what matters for A&M is the early signing period that's growing in popularity. Sarkisian says universities are trying to remove their coach beforehand so the new hire can recruit for the next class in December.

Though A&M has a strong recruiting class, some of their top recruits reacted with skepticism after the firing, seeding doubts in their future prospects. Bolstering recruiting is a good idea for an A&M already 6-4 with no hope for a College Football Playoff spot.

But what about the present? What about the team the Aggies are fielding now?

"When you're firing a coach at this point in the season, you're telling that current team 'we're giving up on you and all we're worried about is the future,'" Sarkisian said.

"I think that the young men in our sport, work way too hard — 12 months of the year — to be given up on and the fact that they work so hard, they're fighting for bowl games and things and futures of their career to say 'Hey, this season's a wash.'"

Sarkisian's contract with Texas football

The Longhorns coach is enjoying the best season of his Texas tenure after signing a six-year deal worth $34.2 million in 2021, far different than Fisher's contract. Even if Texas decides to extend him another offer after this success of the season, it won't come close to the kind of generosity A&M offered their ex-coach.

Once upon a time, Sarkisian was the coach who took over in January for the fired Tom Herman. He inherited players he didn't recruit, such as Jonathon Brooks, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Byron Murphy II. He understands what's happening at A&M.

"I don't have to agree with it," Sarkisian said.

