What Steve Sarkisian said about Texas football's CFP resume on College Gameday

Standing on the field at AT&T Stadium before the start of the Big 12 championship Saturday, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about his team making the College Football Playoff on ESPN's "College GameDay" show.

Show host Rece Davis asked Sarkisian whether a win against Oklahoma State means his team should be in the CFP regardless of Florida State's performance in the ACC championship against Louisville. Several analysts say a loss for the Seminoles bodes well for Texas' hopes of making the CFP, whereas a win to keep the Seminoles undefeated makes things far more complicated.

Sarkisian said his team's goal all season has been to win the Big 12 one final time before departing for the SEC.

"This being our final year in the Big 12, this has been our focus," Sarkisian said.

The Texas coach went on, boasting about his belief in his team.

"I really believe in our resume, I really believe in our team," he said.

Steve Sarkisian on Texas win vs. Alabama, Big 12 championship

He also addressed the Longhorns' big win in Tuscaloosa.

"I value the win at Alabama, I know that meant a lot to our team, it gave us a lot of confidence, but I think we're also finding out the quality of team that Alabama is," Sarkisian said.

In closing, Sarkisian noted the Longhorns still have work to do.

"We've been able to kind of run the table in the Big 12," Sarkisian said. "Now we've got to try to fniish the dela against Oklahoma State."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Steve Sarkisian on Texas football's CFP resume: 'I really believe'