Steve Sarkisian reveals Texas’ mission in 2023

For the past couple years a major source of excitement surrounding Texas football stems from the fact that the Longhorns will soon be in the SEC.

It has led to fans debating how good Texas will be, how it will help the program recruiting wise, and has also led to debates as to who they should be playing every year. However, while many fans are excited about the move it is something that Steve Sarkisian and the team are not focusing on.

We saw this when the schedules were announced, as he and the team were posting their 2023 schedules on social media alluding to the fact they are staying focused on the task at hand. Something he talked about when he joined Greg McElroy’s podcast Always College Football.

The Longhorns are viewed as the favorite to win the Big 12, and they have a chance to maybe even make the playoff if they are able to avoid what have been annual slip-ups.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire