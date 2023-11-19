Steve Sarkisian notches his first 10-win season as a head coach

It’s been a bumpy road for Texas and Steve Sarkisian, but they both reached a milestone on Saturday.

The Longhorns have recorded their first 10-win season since 2009, and Sarkisian notches his first 10-win season ever as a head coach.

Sarkisian has had a challenging journey to get to this point. He began his head coaching career taking over a bad Washington Huskies team and finishing his tenure there with a 34-23 record. He then took over the USC Trojans and went 12-6 before taking an indefinite leave of absence due to personal reasons.

Texas’ third-year head coach had two stints with Alabama to resurrect his coaching career. Sarkisian was then hired by the Longhorns in January of 2021 after he was awarded the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Throughout his journey, he has had many ups and downs. Still, his exceptional recruiting ability and elite offensive mind has Texas 10-1 and knocking on the door of a Big 12 Championship game appearance, their first since 2018.

