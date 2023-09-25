Steve Sarkisian: No changes coming on punt returns, just better performance

As expected, Steve Sarkisian's weekly press conference was mostly positive coming off the Longhorns' 38-6 win over Baylor and their place as the nation's No. 3-ranked team in the country for the second straight week. The win checked a lot of boxes marred only by special teams problems.

Takeaways from Sarkisian's press conference:

No changes coming on punt returns

You knew special teams would come up today, considering the Longhorns' travails in that area in Waco: Xavier Worthy muffed a punt return, Jordan Whittington muffed a punt return, there was a fumble on a kickoff and Bert Auburn doinked a short chip shot field goal.

Special teams came up early today. But even as our own Thomas Jones was asking the question, Sark interrupted with a forceful reply: "Do you consider a change in returns—" Jones began. "No," Sark replied, mid-sentence.

So, expect to see more Worthy back there.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian waits to lead the Longhorns onto the field at McLane Stadium prior to last Saturday's 38-6 win over Baylor. The Longhorns are 4-0 heading into this week's home game with Kansas.

For Sark, winning special teams is the same as performing well on offense or defense: practice makes perfect, and just do your job.

"There was nothing that happened in that game that we weren't prepared for, but for some reason in that game, we had players not doing what we'd practiced," he said. "We've got to get back to the same focus that we touched on for offense and defense, but for special teams. Everybody's got a responsibility they need to do. You earn the right to be on that team, but in the same way you can earn your way off. We've got to trust our training and apply it on game day."

Sark was later asked about Worthy's confidence level as a return man. Worthy's just fine, the coach said.

"I think his confidence is extremely high as a return man," Sarkisian said. "There's been back-to-back weeks where he's a shoelace tackle away from taking it to the distance. ... The reality of it is there's going to be some physical human error involved."

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy scores a touchdown in the third quarter of the Longhorns' 38-6 win over Baylor. Worthy now has 24 career touchdown catches, third-most in program history.

Sark said he didn't want to make excuses for Worthy, but that the muffed return came on a high, difficult kick that Worthy didn't correctly get under, and pointed to his faulty footwork. But he also reminded us that Worthy's been knocking it out of the park as a blocker downfield, threw a 35-yard pass to Ja'Tavion Sanders and caught his 24th career touchdown.

Welcome back, Jalon Daniels

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels made his first career start at Royal-Memorial Stadium back in the 2021 season. That was the infamous 57-56 overtime loss that served as the low point of Sarkisian's first season. Daniels was 21-of-30 for 202 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't throw a pick and was sacked only once, and added 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 runs.

In last year's 55-14 Texas win in Lawrence, Daniels was 17-of-26 for 230 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. And he was held to just two runs for 12 yards. In last Saturday's 38-27 win over BYU, he was 14-of-19 for 130 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He had nine carries for 54 yards.

"He's a real dual threat," Sarkisian said. "He throws the ball all over the place and they have great schemes and concepts. It's not gimmicky. ... He taxes you both ways. It's not like you can have a guy be a scout team quarterback who's just a runner."

Texcetera

The kickoff for next week's Texas-OU game is at 11 a.m., it was announced this morning. It'll be an ABC game and that early kick time has been a trend in recent years for the game, which has gone through various incarnations but currently is back to the "Red River Rivalry," which probably is the second-best all-time branding after, of course, the Red River Shootout. ... Linebacker Jaylan Ford was named the Senior Bowl's defensive player of the week for his Baylor performance: eight tackles, one for loss, and an interception in the end zone that was his second pick this season and the sixth of his career, which is the fourth-most for a UT linebacker in program history. ... Big 12 rushing leaders: Jonathon Brooks (379) is fifth, though only 104 yards off conference-leading Emani Bailey of TCU. ... Quinn Ewers has gone his last 208 pass attempts without an interception — that's the second-best streak in UT history behind Sam Ehgliner's 308 from 2018 and it spans seven consecutive starts, which is second to only Missouri's Brady Cook (10) in the country.

Saturday's game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at DKR. Texas is favored by 17.

