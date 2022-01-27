Steve Sarkisian and Mack Brown featured among ESPN’s coaches on the hot seat

Steve Sarkisian and Mack Brown found themselves on a list that coaches surely don’t ever want to be a part of.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg put out a list of coaches from each conference that could be at risk of losing their job should they underperform in 2022. He had two categories for coaches. One being which coaches are on the hot seat, meaning they have a chance to be fired, and the second being someone to keep your eye on.

While both Sarkisian and Brown were included in the “keep your eye on” section, Rittenberg explained why he could see them being at risk. Starting with Brown, Rittenberg expressed concern about his age.

Brown isn’t a candidate to be fired, but at 70, his longevity in coaching will remain a question, especially after a disappointing 2021 season. North Carolina needs to significantly upgrade its defense and replace record-setting quarterback Sam Howell.

When it came to Sarkisian, Rittenberg expressed that it would be a major disappointment should Sarkisian not scrape together a bowl eligible season with all the talent he has.

Sarkisian returns a roster that should at least win seven or eight games, and could turn into a Big 12 contender. Plus, Texas signed ESPN’s No. 4 recruiting class and added quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers, a five-star recruit, from Ohio State. Barring another bowl-less season, Sarkisian should be safe for 2023. Then again, it’s Texas.

Both teams finished below .500 last season, and are looking to turn it around next season. North Carolina and Texas will have some pieces to build upon, but another rough season for either, and they may find themselves on the hot seat.