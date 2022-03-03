Steve Sarkisian’s hot seat is among the top storylines in CFB

Whether you agree or not, I think everyone has their eyes on the Forty Acres for the upcoming season. Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian finished out the 2021 campaign going 2-6 over their final eight games.

The team finished on a high note with the win over Kansas State but losses to Kansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and Baylor were tough pills to swallow in year one. Should Sark be worried in year two in Austin? This analyst thinks so.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Sarkisian’s hot seat will be among the 22 storylines to observe in the 2022 college football season.

Just sayin’ after the Kansas loss and a disappointing 5-7 debut.

One could easily make the argument that 5-7 should put a coach on notice heading into the next season, but this is like an onion. There are layers in this situation for Texas.

The new guys in town

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start with the obvious. Texas wiped the staff clean for the most part with running backs coach Stan Drayton and wide receiver coach Andre Coleman returning for the 2021 season after serving under Tom Herman. Everyone else was new to Austin. It is difficult to believe that the Longhorns were going to just hit the ground running. While you expect them to be better, tapping the brakes is the right mentality.

Quarterback problems

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sark didn’t have his guy at quarterback. Neither Hudson Card nor Casey Thompson came to Austin for the head coach. Card looked like he wasn’t ready for the moment and Thompson showed flashes, but he wasn’t consistent. Without the utmost confidence in your passer, how far are you really going to go?

The offensive line didn't help matters

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

When it came to protecting their quarterback, Texas had a big problem. Their offensive line just wasn’t up to the task in 2021. What was the biggest reason for that? Recruiting under Herb Hand and Tom Herman was abysmal. They brought in players who were University of Houston quality, not Texas.

No playmakers on the defensive line

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

There was no bigger hole on the team than the defensive front. The defense severely missed the impact of a “Joseph Ossai” wreaking havoc on the front lines. Outside of Alfred Collins’ 15 quarterback pressures, no other pass rusher had more than 14. Most had less than 10. With the way the passing game is heavily leaned upon in college football, that will never cut it. They didn’t have playmakers.

Upgrades, Upgrades, Upgrades

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas knew they needed help. After a video of defensive line coach Bo Davis went viral, you knew things were about to change for the burnt orange. Players would exit stage left and a new group would come in. It started with quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, and tight end Jahleel Billingsley. The team loaded up with a top-five recruiting class and playmakers on the offensive side coming in through the transfer portal.

The Final Word

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

To be frank, the idea that Steve Sarkisian’s job could be in danger in season two is a massive reach. With the upgrades they made on the team, if they fail this next season then we can have that conversation. Texas always has a target on their backs when it comes to the media but this isn’t anywhere near the Bryan Harsin-Auburn situation. Sark has pressure, yes, but year two should put a lot of concerns at ease for the Longhorns faithful.

