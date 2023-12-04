Steve Sarkisian has earned $300,000 in bonuses so far this year

In 2021, Steve Sarkisian signed a six-year, $34.2 million contract to be the head coach of the Texas Longhorns. Just three years into the contract, he has earned every penny.

Sarkisian’s first year as the head coach of Texas was disappointing, with a 5-7 record and a shocking home loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. However, the Longhorns bounced back in 2022, finishing with an 8-5 record and a promising future as they looked ahead to 2023 with the goal of winning a conference championship before their move to the SEC.

The 2023 Longhorns have now won the Big 12 Championship game with a 12-1 record and will be playing in the College Football Playoff against the Washington Huskies on Jan. 1.

Sarkisian has earned $300,000 in bonuses so far and could earn an additional $375,000 if he wins the National Championship, as stipulated in his contract. To be fair, Sarkisian is more than deserving of these bonuses and this could lead to a contract extension in the future.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire