Steve Sarkisian calls Ames the “scene of the crime”

When speaking with the media on Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian discussed injuries, sign-stealing, and even alluded to an event that occurred during his first year at the helm.

On Nov. 6th, 2021, the Longhorns traveled to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones. The first-year head coach had Texas on a three-game losing streak and sitting with a 4-4 overall record.

The Longhorns lost embarrassingly to Iowa State that day, 30-7. After the game, a rant from one of Texas’ assistant coaches was recorded on the bus and posted to social media.

Fans quickly realized the viral and passionate rant was from defensive line coach Bo Davis. Sarkisian now looks back at that moment as one that shaped the culture of Texas’ football program.

Steve Sarkisian calls Ames, Iowa the "scene of the crime" for the origination of the culture installation at Texas early in his tenure. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 16, 2023

Since the 2021 Iowa State game, Sarkisian has led the Longhorns to a record of 18-6, including four victories over ranked opponents. The most significant win was a double-digit victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

What took place in Ames, Iowa, after the loss has done wonders for the Texas program. The Longhorns will look for closure on Saturday when they play the Cyclones for the final time at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire