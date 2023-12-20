Steve Sarkisian: Arch Manning is 'more than capable' of playing good football for Texas

On paper, the media availability that Steve Sarkisian held on Wednesday was billed as a press conference for early signing day.

But since Sarkisian's last meeting with the local media happened just after Texas learned that it was Sugar Bowl-bound on Dec. 3, the football coach had some catching up to do with Austin-area reporters. Sarkisian spoke plenty about UT's future, but also was asked questions about the present.

Any injury updates on Xavier Worthy and Ryan Watts? Thoughts on co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate still working at Texas despite already named Nevada's new head coach? Will freshman safety Derek Williams really be unavailable for the first half of the Sugar Bowl because of his second-half targeting penalty in the Big 12 championship game?

Oh, and what about your backup quarterback?

Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian watches Arch Manning during warmups prior to the Texas Tech game on Nov. 24. With Maalik Murphy now in the transfer portal, the untested Manning has moved up to Quinn Ewers' primary backup spot for the College Football Playoff.

Earlier this month, Maalik Murphy entered the transfer portal. He will not remain with the Longhorns as he searches for a new home for 2024. That means that true freshman Arch Manning is now the backup for Quinn Ewers on the Sugar Bowl depth chart.

One year ago, Manning was a topic of conversation on signing day. A five-star prospect out of Louisiana, he's one of UT's highest-rated signees in recent history. When talking about Manning during that early signing day press conference in 2022, Sarkisian said, "I think he's extremely gifted. I think he's got all the attributes to be a really good quarterback."

On Wednesday, Sarkisian was again asked about Manning. He said that he recently joked with Manning that he views him more as a sophomore at this point of the season.

"Arch is the backup for this game," Sarkisian said. "He's more than capable of playing really good football for us. I think the opportunity that he had to play here against Tech showed what he's capable of and we'll get him prepared to play."

Ewers missed two games this season with a shoulder injury and Murphy was steady in his place. Murphy also temporarily relieved Ewers in the Big 12 championship game. Now, it's Manning who's just one snap away from being thrust into the spotlight.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) catches a snap. In the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Manning has appeared in two games. He closed out the Texas Tech blowout on Nov. 24 and was on the field for the final snap of the Big 12 title game. He has thrown just five passes and his two completions have covered 30 yards.

"He really loves the game of football, so he can mess up on a play and you can really tell it's aching at him, but he's definitely gonna go back and make sure he fixes and corrects all the things he's doing wrong," UT left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. said in October.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy celebrates head coach Steve Sarkisian aftre the win over the BYU Cougars at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday October 28, 2023.

While speaking about losing players to the portal as Texas is preparing for a postseason run, Sarkisian said "for all of our guys that had to go on the portal prior to us playing in the college football playoff, I think it sucks. I hate it for them. They put in a lot of hard work."

Sarkisian did add that outgoing players like receiver Casey Cain, defensive back Larry Turner-Gooden and offensive lineman Sawyer Goram-Welch have chosen to remain with the team through the end of the season. That was admittedly a change in philosophy for Sarkisian and his staff.

Murphy, though, is no longer a Longhorn. In seven games, the second-year quarterback completed 40 of his 71 passes for 477 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He relieved Ewers in UT's 31-24 win over Houston and led Texas to victories in his starts against BYU and Kansas State.

"We've had a few other guys that have said I'm gonna go in the portal and move forward and move on, and that's a little disappointing because they mean a lot to us and what they did," Sarkisian said. "When I go out to practice today, that's the team that we got, and we're gonna field the best team that we have and put our players in the best position to be successful."

