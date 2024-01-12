Steve Sarkisian appears to be out of the running for Alabama job

Nick Saban’s decision to retire caught just about everyone off guard. While the initial shock of the news still hasn’t settled for many, the main focus has shifted to finding a new head coach for the Crimson Tide. We can now likely cross Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian off that list.

While there isn’t a clear list of candidates and there’s no way to know who has been offered the job, social media takes over when it comes to naming front-runners.

Sarkisian had worked under Saban, was a stellar offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide and shared a very close relationship with Saban. Many Alabama fans were set on inviting Sarkisian back to Tuscaloosa so that he could carry on the legacy Saban is now stepping down from.

However, late Thursday evening, Sarkisian took to social media, where he shared a post that said “It’s a great day to be a Longhorn!!”

We will never know if Sarkisian was ever approached about the job opening, offered the job, or if he was ever interested in it to begin with. All we (kind of) know now is that he appears content with his current position as the head coach of Texas.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the program searches for a new head coach.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire